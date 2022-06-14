As Mesquite ISD wraps up another school year, it is looking at innovation plans for its next year.
At a Monday Board of Trustees meeting, Counseling Director Kristy Davis said Mesquite ISD’s counseling department will take a more proactive role in students’ education this coming school year. This will include further developing Mesquite ISD’s social emotional learning initiative, helping students and staff adjust to returning to in-person learning and addressing their mental health needs. Additionally, counselors will continue working on assisting students in academic success and post-secondary support.
Davis said that in the past year, the counseling department visited over 3,000 families to help address their needs. Counselors also reminded students of the importance of school attendance and delivered care packages and other necessary supplies to families in need — especially those who were quarantined after contracting COVID-19, she said.
The counseling department also plans on further expanding its health clinic, offering mental health support to staff and students in the Professional Development Building.
Following Davis, Leslie Feinglas, assistant superintendent of leadership and strategic initiatives, discussed Mesquite ISD’s roadmap as it enters its second year of implementation.
The first listed goal of the roadmap was achieving accreditation. Feinglas said to achieve that accreditation, district staff plans on implementing and reviewing a community survey to understand the needs of students, staff and parents to ensure Mesquite ISD continually improves its ability to educate is students.
The second listed goal includes facilities upgrades centered around annual security, technological and aesthetic innovation for Mesquite ISD campuses. Additionally, the district plans on adding a computer lab and “think tank” space for students and teachers by the end of the 2022-23 school year, Feinglas said.
Mesquite ISD’s Leadership and Empowerment team will also work with staff to further break down barriers between students and engage with them in a way where all students feel a sense of belonging with a more equal quality of education, Feinglas said.
While expected to roll out next summer, Mesquite ISD implemented a literacy initiative where schools sent students home for the summer with books to encourage them to read. Parents also will have access to Mesquite ISD’s digital library to help keep their kids engaged in reading by a more affordable means.
Mesquite ISD also plans on strengthening its partnerships with local businesses to allow Vanguard High School students to engage in internships throughout their high school career, Feinglas said. This will help students get the hands-on experience required to become certified in their particular career fields.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.