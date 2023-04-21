Mesquite High School.jpg
File photo

Parents are invited to a community meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 in the Mesquite High School auditorium with Mesquite ISD and the Mesquite Police Department to discuss the rising fentanyl crisis happening nationwide.

Speakers will include Safety and Security Director Jefferey Moore, Counseling Director Kristy Davis, Health Services Director Macey Dosse, Crime Prevention Officer Aaron Paredes and special guest K-9 officer Ferris.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments