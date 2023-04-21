Parents are invited to a community meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 in the Mesquite High School auditorium with Mesquite ISD and the Mesquite Police Department to discuss the rising fentanyl crisis happening nationwide.
Speakers will include Safety and Security Director Jefferey Moore, Counseling Director Kristy Davis, Health Services Director Macey Dosse, Crime Prevention Officer Aaron Paredes and special guest K-9 officer Ferris.
“It's going to be very important for parents to attend because it takes a whole community to come together and be informed of possible crises happening nationwide” Paredes said. “We want to address this before it becomes a problem here. Working together, we can ensure our kids' safety.”
At the meeting Dossey aims to discuss the medical training, programs and medications Mesquite ISD provides to its students and staff on a daily basis and as needed.
“Health Services and school nurses are constantly educating students on health and wellness which includes abstaining from using any harmful substance,” Dosse said.
Moore will talk about key 2023 security requirements including entry resistant film, daily exterior door checks, lock box requirements and a new raptor alert system.
Paredes said he aims to demonstrate how the police department is working with Mesquite ISD to keep students safe, educate the community over the nationwide fentanyl crisis, provide resources to community members and talk about increased community participation for the betterment of Mesquite youth.
Right now, the district and police department have key measures in place to help keep students safe from harmful substances including a strong partnership between school resource officers and the district to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse, frequent communication with parents and a P3 campus app available for students to report drug use and drug related crimes to campus administrators, Moore said.
“The P3 Campus app can be used by parents, as well as students, to report issues related to school safety,” he added.
When addressing school security, Moore said parents can help by reinforcing the need for their students to follow safety and security procedures and taking drills seriously. Additionally, he said that if students see something, they should say something.
“Whether it’s a social media post a student makes or a suspicious person on or near a campus, let us know immediately," he said.
As the Mesquite community comes together to address the rising fentanyl crisis, both Mesquite ISD and the police department shared ways for parents to keep their kids safe.
Dosse and Paredes talked about the importance of having regular conversation with your children and understanding their social situation.
“If something comes up, it's okay to ask for help when it’s needed,” Paredes said. Everyone needs help at some point.”
Parents in need of resources can learn more by visiting the Drug Enforcement Administration website at dea.gov, Texas Health and Human Services at hhs.texas.gov or by calling the Texas addiction hotline at 866-210-1303.
On May 1, the district and police department will hold a Spanish-safety summit at 6:30 at Mesquite High School.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
