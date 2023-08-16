Mesquite ISD file.jpg
File photo

In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Mesquite Independent School District Board of Trustees awarded a $1.9 million dollar security contract to L&P Global Security after a thorough evaluation process involving proposals from seven security providers. This partnership demonstrates the district's commitment to campus safety and is in accordance with House Bill 3, set to take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

During the evaluation, a four-member committee diligently reviewed the proposals, ultimately selecting L&P Global Security for its alignment with preset criteria established by the district. "The committee's evaluation, the contractor's reputation, quality, and understanding of the district's needs indicates L&P is capable of completing the work required," stated Taylor Morris, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services. One of the bid requirements was the availability of armed officers by Sept. 1.


