In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Mesquite Independent School District Board of Trustees awarded a $1.9 million dollar security contract to L&P Global Security after a thorough evaluation process involving proposals from seven security providers. This partnership demonstrates the district's commitment to campus safety and is in accordance with House Bill 3, set to take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.
During the evaluation, a four-member committee diligently reviewed the proposals, ultimately selecting L&P Global Security for its alignment with preset criteria established by the district. "The committee's evaluation, the contractor's reputation, quality, and understanding of the district's needs indicates L&P is capable of completing the work required," stated Taylor Morris, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services. One of the bid requirements was the availability of armed officers by Sept. 1.
The two-year contract includes three, one-year extension options. As mandated by House Bill 3, 37 armed security officers, including 3 additional backup officers, will be assigned to the 34 Mesquite ISD elementary campuses. This effort aims to strengthen student and staff safety and protection with seamless coverage at all times. The state will provide partial funding worth $750,000.
In addition to highly trained, level-three licensed armed officers, L&P Global Security has previously partnered with additional area school districts, a key consideration during the bid evaluation process.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.