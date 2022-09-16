Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year.
Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.
Looking to the fall season, Mesquite ISD’s plans to hold its Read Play Talk festival and fundraiser at Town East Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. While the festival was not originally meant to be Halloween-themed, the inclusion of a Halloween element encouraged more parent and child interaction, as families engaged in themed games at the many present booths.
In addition to its signature event, Mesquite ISD has partnered with LENA Start, a national nonprofit, to continue engaging parents and children to encourage parents to work with their children in increasing their literacy. This year, Mesquite ISD has served over 90 families with an 85% graduation rate. Since partnering with LENA Start, Mesquite ISD has seen a nearly 40% increase in children’s vocabulary and a 10% increase in conversational turns.
After seeing the success of LENA Start at Henry Elementary, Mesquite ISD plans on adding the program to Hodges and Porter Elementary this fall, as well as a virtual program. This coming spring, Mesquite ISD will bring LENA Start to four additional campuses to continue working with parents to improve child literacy.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
