Mesquite ISD will hold its Read Play Talk festival and fundraiser festival and fundraiser at Town East Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year.

Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.

