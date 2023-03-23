HEB 1.jpg

Mesquite ISD Shaw Elementary School Principal Kim Bañuelos was surprised Wednesday morning when she received a special visit from the Mesquite ISD superintendent Angel Rivera and H-E-B staff.

Among 50 educators, she was recognized as one of five finalists statewide for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award.

HEB 2.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments