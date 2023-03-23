Mesquite ISD Shaw Elementary School Principal Kim Bañuelos was surprised Wednesday morning when she received a special visit from the Mesquite ISD superintendent Angel Rivera and H-E-B staff.
Among 50 educators, she was recognized as one of five finalists statewide for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award.
“I didn't know I was listed as a finalist until a complete shock and surprise yesterday,” Bañuelos said. “H-E-B had been working with my secretary, my assistant principal and my immediate supervisor to plan the surprise.”
The morning of her recognition, Bañuelos was first to arrive at school to help direct traffic, as she does every day.
“It was pretty difficult for them because I work in the front car line in the morning,” she said. “I get here super early when it's still dark, and I do the traffic. I see everyone that comes in every single day. They had to organize a way to get all these people in the building without me seeing them.”
After greeting incoming students, Bañuelos prepared for her meeting with her third grade teachers when her supervisor had other plans.
“My immediate supervisor said they planned to have a data meeting with me that morning, which kind of irritated me, because I had planned to give a presentation to some of the teachers that morning" she said. “I got someone else to do the presentation to attend this meeting. My assistant principal called me to the gym because the superintendent was here.”
Thinking Mesquite ISD Superintendent Rivera came to discuss the upcoming teacher of the year awards, Bañuelos did not notice H-E-B representatives emerging behind her until she heard her students cheering.
“I turned around and started balling,” she said. “I was in complete shock.”
As one of five finalists, Bañuelos received $1,000 for personal use, and Shaw Elementary received $2,500, Mesquite ISD said. She will travel to San Antonio next month for the awards gala, where HEB officials will conduct interviews and select a winner. If chosen as the winning principal, Bañuelos will receive a prize of $10,000, and Shaw Elementary will receive $25,000.
If awarded the full $25,000, Bañuelos said she would like to have a professional development room on campus where teachers have more resources to continue improving their students’ opportunity for growth. Additionally, she said she would like to expand the campus’ advanced academics room to find new ways to teach students critical thinking skills, as well as provide funding for the school’s garden.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
