Mesquite ISD promotes educators with incentive program

The Excellence in Teaching Incentive Program (ETIP) has continued to encourage district educators to pursue masters and doctorate level degrees through the program.
Mesquite ISD has partnered with Texas A&M University-Commerce for its ETIP program. This program was designed to help educators progress in the classrooms through different levels of classwork and impact projects.
Through the different courses and levels, teachers are financially rewarded. The idea originated from MISD Superintendent David Vroonland to form a committee focused on progress and to promote teachers through quality content and dedicated work ethic.
“It was not only to retain teachers in the classroom but to improve their practice, to build financial future, and also facilitate distributive leadership,” Executive Director of Professional Learning Debi Tanton said. “Those courses are around different instructions, assessment, teaching students from poverty, preparing students for global society.”
District teachers interested in advancement in their educational field were able to go through the first level of classwork, which involved two years of evening classes every other week. In the classes, teachers were able to collaborate with other teachers and create a hands-on experience. After completion of the coursework, teachers advance to the next advancement which is to show growth in the classrooms and demonstrate their skills.
“While it's a lot of work, we know that it's relevant work. It's not busy work, it's not theory work. It's what you can use and put into practice immediately,” Tanton said. “When they put it immediately in action and see students respond to them that gives them a positive result.”
The next advancement stage is the campus scholar and district scholar. Both are leadership based and both require an impact project. They also require a master’s degree from the educators and MISD partnered with A&M Commerce and offered teachers half a master’s degree through the coursework they’re doing in ETIP.
“It took a lot of work on some of their part and our part to get an arrangement where they would trust us to provide coursework that would be rigorous enough to count as a master’s coursework,” Tanton said.
Since its start in 2016, ETIP has seen a total of six instructors graduated over the years. There are currently 226 enrolled in the classwork now and 406 who are in the program on different levels. Next year, ETIP will have four educators from the first group who will have graduated with a doctorate. During the pandemic, the program became virtual, and educators had to adapt in order to continue the classwork successfully.
“We’re still making decisions about the spring semester at this point. We’ve had to drastically change how we’ve been doing the coursework while still making sure they’re getting the great content and getting the opportunity to collaborate,” Tanton said. “Thankfully technology is pretty great, and we have great tools to help us do that. We’re going to continue as long as we can and as long as we’re able to take new people in and into the coursework.”
The program has been able to help teachers in their classrooms with reliable and relevant work. After each session, teachers are surveyed for suggestions to improve the classwork. Since its beginning, surveys have shown that the majority of teachers in the program have improved drastically and shown improvements in classroom skills and leadership skills on campuses. Teachers have also scored higher on annual evaluation on appraisal than teachers who have not participated in the program.
“We are proud of our teachers who have gone through and staying in classrooms and working with students which is the most important job we have in our district,” Tanton said.
