Mesquite ISD is studying how it can improve teacher morale across the district.
At a Monday Mesquite Board of Trustees meeting, Deputy Superintendent Janine Fields presented teacher feedback regarding the teachers' top priorities.
Among the most pressing topics were time and resources. Fields said that teachers feel like they do not have enough time to get necessary work done. When asked how long teachers work outside of contract hours, elementary school teachers averaged 11 additional hours per week, middle school teachers averaged about eight additional hours and high school teachers averaged at about seven additional hours. To help elementary school teachers the district planned to bring in more art, PE and music teachers and allocate more time to those courses to allow homeroom teachers more time to plan.
Three main factors contributing to teachers’ lack of time included AYO, professional learning and professional learning communities.
Teachers told district leaders that AYO’s purpose has remained unclear since its launch. Additionally, it was launched during the pandemic, making it more difficult to understand how to use the program. AYO also seemed inconsistent in its rollout from campus to campus. To address those concerns, the district aims to readdress AYO’s purpose and how it can help teachers. A few schools will serve as a pilot for a new rollout of AYO with new updates to streamline the work done by teachers.
When looking at professional learning communities, teachers said the amount of prework needed for each meeting was too extensive and redundant. Due to a mix of experienced and inexperienced teachers, lack of variety and too much time spent on classroom objectives, teachers said there is not enough time to focus on lesson planning. To reduce the amount of time spent in professional learning communities, Fields said district staff planned to create tiered groups based on teaching experience, and meetings will primarily focus on lesson planning. Professional learning overall will also have a narrower focus that aligns more with district goals and practical application to ensure a quality learning experience.
Other teacher priorities included personal safety and belonging, leadership trust and values alignment, ownership and input, recognition and feeling valued, and professional growth.
Fields told the board that solutions must be co-coordinated with teachers in order to ensure teachers feel more welcome and a part of Mesquite ISD.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
