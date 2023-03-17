Horn.jpg
Courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD has seen improvements in academic performance since it began learning recovery efforts, according to presentations at Mesquite ISD’s recent board of trustees meeting.

At a March 6 meeting, ESSER Effectiveness Officer Orlando Riddick showed the board how students’ standardized testing scores have changed from September 2022 to January 2023.

