Mesquite ISD has seen improvements in academic performance since it began learning recovery efforts, according to presentations at Mesquite ISD’s recent board of trustees meeting.
At a March 6 meeting, ESSER Effectiveness Officer Orlando Riddick showed the board how students’ standardized testing scores have changed from September 2022 to January 2023.
When looking at English and Language Arts scores, students in first through third grade who took the Amira test showed a 28% increase in students at or beyond their grade level. The number of students who were a year behind dropped by 47%, Riddick said.
Children in fourth and fifth grade who took the Waggle test showed an overall decrease in the number of students not meeting their grade level and an increase of students meeting or exceeding their grade level of English comprehension. The same trend occurred for students in grades 6-8 who took the IStation test.
High school students taking English I and English II showed a slight increase in English MAP scores from an average 211 to 214 between September and January. The district aims to meet or exceed its pre-pandemic score of 222 average between both levels.
Overall, math MAP scores have increased across all grades except 10th grade, which saw no change, Riddick said.
Students in grades K-8 saw 35.1% of its population who did not meet their grade level, 39.9% who approach grade level, 19.1% who meet grade level and 5.9% who mastered their grade level.
Students in Algebra I saw 37.6% of students who did not meet their grade level, 37.6% of students who approached grade level, 19.1% of students who met their grade level and 1.9% of students who mastered grade level.
In a separate report, Advanced Academics Director Russell Weeks said that Mesquite ISD is seeing more students engage in advanced academics.
Currently, 7% of Mesquite ISD’s student body participates in advanced academics – 2% more than the state average, Weeks said.
The number of AP tests administered in Mesquite ISD rose by 190 since 2021, and the number of students who earned credits also increased.
Students enrolled in dual credit with Dallas College earned a combined 13,628 credit hours. Additionally, 64 Mesquite students were nationally recognized for their SAT scores, and more of the district’s academic teams have qualified for state and national competitions, Weeks said.
Middle schools and elementary schools are also seeing expanded academic programs with spelling bees now offered to grades 3-5 and the A+ Academic UIL program expanding beyond the high school level.
In a video Weeks played for the board of trustees, students said that having academic competitions has helped build confidence and generated more excitement for learning and competing with their peers.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
