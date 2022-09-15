At a Monday Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Executive Director of Assessment Donna McAda updated trustees on how students performed in the 2021-22 school year.
According to McAda’s presentation, all students returned to MISD schools last year, as of October. However, the district saw a staffing shortage, resulting in a lack of substitute teachers and the need for all district staff, including Superintendent Angel Rivera, to fill teaching roles in the classroom setting.
Overall, the district received a B-rating, which was the same as what they received in 2019. However, the district has grown in the number of individual campuses receiving an A-rating.
Looking at STAAR test scores, which makes up 40% of the district’s accountability, McAda said that the number of students who are considered “approaching” grade level has risen, though it’s not quite to 2019 levels. Meanwhile, the number of students meeting grade level or “mastering” grade level have exceeded 2019 levels.
Scores for math, science and social studies are better than they were during the pandemic, and they have exceeded state averages, McAda said. However, students are still recovering from the learning loss experienced in 2020 and 2021.
In addition to STAAR testing, the district has seen improvement in graduation rates and college, career and military readiness than state averages.
While Mesquite ISD’s graduation rate this past year was at 93.5%, the state’s graduation rate is 90%.
Due to a rise in working students and the widespread use of remote learning, the district saw a lower number of participants in AP testing and dual credit courses.
“I think they did well, considering all that was going on at that point,” McAda said.
In the coming years, Mesquite ISD’s accountability will look different, McAda said.
As the district continues its path toward learning recovery, student performance is expected to continue improving.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
