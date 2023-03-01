After new data, more community concerns and possible halted legislation, Mesquite ISD officials are rethinking a proposed four-day calendar.
At a Feb. 28 special meeting, the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees discussed new data regarding academic performance on a four-day week in a more comparable district to Mesquite. While the study, conducted by Brown University, had not yet been peer reviewed, it is one of the few studies available that Mesquite administration can use, as others focused more on rural districts.
Mesquite ISD Deputy Superintendent Janine Fields said that according to the study, academic achievement was negatively impacted – particularly in reading and math. The negative impacts compound each year and affect emerging bilingual students the most, Fields said.
While districts in other states have also explored a four-day week, some state legislatures including Arizona and Minnesota have halted efforts for a four-day school week. The Texas legislature has also raised some concern on the academic impact of the four-day school week, according to Fields.
Three community members spoke on the issue of a four-day week and the current staff shortage.
Alfonso Solis said that while a four-day week can be great for an adult who has already been educated, it would not be advisable to use the same model on children. A four-day week could add new expenses on to families including childcare and food, which would strain single parents, Solis said. Addressing the district’s teacher shortage, Solis said parents should teach their kids to take more ownership of their education and to respect a teacher’s authority.
Claudia Ryan said that education will be, “the most important job,” students will hold, and the community at large should be a champion for education. While she expressed favor for a four-day week, she said it must be executed in a way that does not jeopardize a student’s education.
James Glick, a teacher entering his fourth year at Mesquite ISD, said a lot of teachers he’s spoken with expressed enthusiasm for a four-day week, as it allows educators more time to plan their lessons for students. Plus the longer school days allow teachers more time to work with students on assignments.
Fields, Mesquite ISD Superintendent Angel Rivera and members of the board of trustees told the community that the district is exploring all options to help relieve educators’ burdens while also working to attract and retain teachers along with ensuring students get a quality education.
While a recent survey from the district yielded positive results in favor of the four-day week, Rivera said the majority of his email correspondences with parents has centered around opposition for the calendar. Trustees also discussed concerns of food security and providing a safe space for students in unsafe situations.
Trustee Tea Collier-Blackshear said the district should slow its efforts to gather more data on how the calendar change will affect students.
Trustee Gary Bingham said this will be one of the biggest decisions made by the district.
Rivera said he will give staff direction to draft a new calendar that accounts for teachers to have adequate planning time while ensuring a good education for students.
A final decision must be made by March 6 to give the district adequate time to discuss its budget, staffing, events and other operations.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
