Janine Fields said a four-day week could lead to lower academic performance, according to a Brown University study. 

 Winston Henvey

After new data, more community concerns and possible halted legislation, Mesquite ISD officials are rethinking a proposed four-day calendar.

At a Feb. 28 special meeting, the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees discussed new data regarding academic performance on a four-day week in a more comparable district to Mesquite. While the study, conducted by Brown University, had not yet been peer reviewed, it is one of the few studies available that Mesquite administration can use, as others focused more on rural districts.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

