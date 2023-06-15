After wrapping up its 2022-23 school year, Mesquite is looking at ways to expand its career and technology programs to continue ensuring students are college, career and military ready.
At a Monday board of trustees meeting, CTE Director Kristi Krajca presented some new and expanding programs for MISD high schools, including accounting and health and wellness, finance, cyber security, family and community services and more.
Programs like early learning, automotive technology, collision and repair, teaching courses and firefighting offer dual credit opportunities through Dallas College, resulting in Mesquite ISD families saving a total $50,560 as students earned a cumulative 640 hours, Krajca said.
As Mesquite ISD continues its programming, it has noticed a major uptick in the number of certifications issued. While the district saw 1,376 students earn industry-based certifications last year, the district has seen an estimated 2,129 students become certified in a particular field. Krajca said final numbers would be made available on Aug. 31, once all test results have been submitted.
Across Mesquite ISD, there are 1,566 students involved in student organizations with a focus on CTE programs. Of those, 506 students are in regional organizations, while 282 students are in state organizations and 26 students have made it to national CTE Student organizations.
A couple key programs coming to Mesquite ISD in the 2023-24 school year include veterinarian sciences at North Mesquite High School and an expanded teaching certification program throughout the district.
Krajca said the Veterinary Sciences course will only be available to North Mesquite students in its pilot year. The classroom space will utilize the campus’ old construction lab. Inaugural students will learn the principals of veterinary sciences before Veterinary 1 and practicum courses are offered.
Mesquite ISD’s Ready, Set, Teach program – an expansion of the district’s teaching certification programs – aims to address the continued teacher shortage experienced statewide. Pilot programs will be offered through McDonald and Frasier middle schools.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
