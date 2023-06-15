CTE.jpg
Courtesy of Vanguard High School

After wrapping up its 2022-23 school year, Mesquite is looking at ways to expand its career and technology programs to continue ensuring students are college, career and military ready.

At a Monday board of trustees meeting, CTE Director Kristi Krajca presented some new and expanding programs for MISD high schools, including accounting and health and wellness, finance, cyber security, family and community services and more.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

