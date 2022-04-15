As Mesquite ISD continues bringing back programs tied to Read Play Talk and LENA Start, the district is noticing increased parent engagement.
The district held its fourth annual Read Play Talk fair on March 26 at Mesquite High School. There, the school hosted 30 booths, around 1,000 families and received $1,400 from the book fair held in conjuncture with the event. Lindsay Paris, Mesquite ISD’s community liaison for Read Play Talk said this was a big success for the district.
Paris said Read Play Talk’s LENA Start, a program aimed to engaging their children and helping their vocabulary and literacy before entering kindergarten, has also seen success. Since its launch in spring 2021, 47 families have completed the program. Currently, 32 families are enrolled in the program’s spring classes. LENA Start offers English and Spanish classes as well as a pilot class at Henrie Elementary where parents can attend in person workshops to better help their child’s literacy early on.
According to data collected following the 2021 classes, the district has seen a 21% increase in the child’s use of adult vocabulary, while “low-talk” families have seen a 32% increase in the child’s use of adult vocabulary, Paris said. She added that one month of this program has equated to around three months of child development because parents are more engaged with their children early on.
In furthering the district’s effort in promoting child literacy, the district’s Read Play Talk bus is scheduled to appear at Mesquite’s Cinco de Mayo celebration as well as four popup events in partnership with the Mesquite and Balch Springs parks and recreation departments. Story times are also returning to Town East Mall for the first time since the pandemic.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
