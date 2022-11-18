Construction costs have been set for Mesquite ISD’s incoming natatorium.
At a Nov. 14 board of trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Construction Services Executive Director Don Pool proposed a maximum construction cost of $10.9 million. The cost was unanimously approved.
In December 2021, Mesquite ISD announced that they would acquire Dallas College Eastfield Campus's pool in partnership with the city of Mesquite to build the city and district's first natatorium.
During the initial announcement, the district said that funding to construct and maintain the natatorium will come from the district’s general fund balance and will not require an increase in taxes or the use of bonds, he said.
Mesquite ISD will partner with the city to operate the natatorium. The district plans to use the natatorium for district swim meets and practices rather than using Town East pool or natatoriums in other districts. The city of Mesquite plans to use the natatorium for swim lessons throughout the year and will be responsible for the facility’s annual maintenance.
“This will be a tremendous benefit for not only Mesquite ISD but for the city of Mesquite and our community,” Mesquite ISD Board President Greg Everett said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
