In December 2021, Mesquite ISD announced that they would acquire Dallas College Eastfield Campus's pool in partnership with the city of Mesquite to build the city and district's first natatorium.

Construction costs have been set for Mesquite ISD’s incoming natatorium.

At a Nov. 14 board of trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Construction Services Executive Director Don Pool proposed a maximum construction cost of $10.9 million. The cost was unanimously approved.

