Angel Romero was awarded the Certificate of Bravery by the Mesquite Police Department and the Citizen Hero Award by Balch Springs mayor Carrie Gordon and Fire Chief Eric Neal after helping a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety.

 Photo by Princess Idugboe Provided by Mesquite ISD

A Horn High School freshman was commended for his bravery for assisting families whose homes burnt down in a recent fire in Balch Springs.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

