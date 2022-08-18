Angel Romero was awarded the Certificate of Bravery by the Mesquite Police Department and the Citizen Hero Award by Balch Springs mayor Carrie Gordon and Fire Chief Eric Neal after helping a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety.
Photo by Princess Idugboe
Provided by Mesquite ISD
A Horn High School freshman was commended for his bravery for assisting families whose homes burnt down in a recent fire in Balch Springs.
Angel Romero was awarded the Certificate of Bravery by the Mesquite Police Department and the Citizen Hero Award by Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Gordon and Fire Chief Eric Neal after helping a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety.
Romero said when he first saw the smoke, it had "looked like a barbecue." When he noticed it getting bigger, he rode his bike to where the smoke was coming from.
“When I got there, there were police out there but no fire department,” Romero said. “I started helping them knock on doors. When we got people on the street, we got them to help us knock on more doors.”
As he continued helping neighbors, he noticed a woman loading her belongings into a truck. She told him that an older woman was still in the house. Romero went inside to help the old woman escape.
“I helped put her in her wheelchair, and this other guy inside the house helped kick things out of the way, and I wheeled her out of the house,” Romero said. “I went out back and got some of the charcoal and gas they had and took it out front, so the fire wouldn't get bigger.”
After helping the wheelchair-bound resident, Romero said he helped residents contain the fire by watering lawns and continue moving household items away from the fire.
“If it was me, I'd want somebody to help,” Romero said. “I wouldn't want them to hesitate. I'm not the type of person who stresses out and pauses. I tried to react as fast as I can.”
Since being recognized, Romero said he has been more inspired to help others.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
