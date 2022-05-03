Two Kimbrough Middle School students make Mesquite ISD history as the first to compete in National History Day.
Drew Jankovec and Anna Cline secured a second-place win with a website discussing how the construction of the International Space Station helped secure international diplomacy in outer space following the Cold War.
Cine and Jankovec are longtime friends and chose to begin working on the project together, utilizing Jankovec’s background and passion for history of space exploration and Cline’s background in website building. They chose to focus on the ISS, as it fell in line with the competition’s prompt: debate and diplomacy. The two competed alongside 21 other Mesquite ISD students from Frasier Middle School as well as John Horn and Vanguard High Schools.
“History Day, as an overview, is a competition that starts at the local level,” Daniel Norwood, Cline and Jankovec’s teacher, said. “In Mesquite, we host a competition, and students who place first, second, third and honorable mention qualify for a regional competition usually held at Collin College.”
This year’s competition was held virtually, and the duo was up against a competitive group of students form all over the Metroplex, Norwood said.
“For Drew and Anna to make it out of the Dallas region was a feat in itself,” Norwood said. “To compete in the state competition, they have to compete with a lot of students form different areas, and when they go to state, they're competing with a lot of students from the state of Texas.”
The students’ website was compared to other students from other middle schools in the state.
“Imagine all the website participants from the middle school grade level,” Norwood said. “These two created one of two that will go onto the national competition held at the University of Maryland.”
As judges provide feedback on Cine and Jankovec’s website, they will update the content as needed.
“We were really excited," Norwood said, "It's great for us to have kids that compete and do research.
He continued, “I think it validated a lot of the hard work teachers put into their students to actually participate and create things that are interesting to them. That's what I think the exciting about the competition is students find something in history they enjoy, and they use a medium they enjoy.”
