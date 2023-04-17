Kimbrough.jpg
Mesquite ISD

Natally Garcia, a former Mesquite ISD substitute was fired April 13 after encouraging students to fight in a Kimbrough Middle School classroom.

The fights occurred April 12 and were investigated the following morning as soon as the district was made aware.

