Natally Garcia, a former Mesquite ISD substitute was fired April 13 after encouraging students to fight in a Kimbrough Middle School classroom.
The fights occurred April 12 and were investigated the following morning as soon as the district was made aware.
The district said she is no longer eligible for hire in any capacity.
According to initial investigations from the district, Garcia encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to hold the classroom door closed while the fights took place. A student had taken a video of the incident despite Garcia telling students to put their phones away.
The district described Garcia’s action’s as appalling and intolerable in a statement to all parents.
The Mesquite Police Department is currently investigating the incident. However, no charges have yet been made.
“As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner, and we share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel,” the district said in a statement. “MISD referred this matter to Mesquite Police to pursue possible criminal charges resulting from this former substitute’s reckless and irresponsible actions.”
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.