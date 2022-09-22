Mesquite ISD Superintendent Angel Rivera is visiting campuses this coming week to explain the district’s plans if community members approve the proposed $1.2864 per $100 valuation.
Rivera said that while the district is looking to garner three “golden pennies” from the state in its maintenance and operations fund, it has lowered its interest and sinking rate by four cents. With these “golden pennies” from the state, if approved, Mesquite ISD will receive $3.7 million in local funding and $12.7 million in state funding.
If the rate is approved, Mesquite ISD will implement a three-year plan.
In year one, safety and security measures will include access panels, alarms for doors that are open, security personnel dedicated to security and not shared duties, door cameras and safety bells, safety systems. Year two will mostly focus on teacher compensation and salary increases. With 41 vacancies in district, Rivera said the added compensation and salary increases are both aimed to attract more teachers with more compensation and provide a livable wage for teachers.
Years two and three will focus on academic programming to expand fine arts to elementary school, add more college, career and military readiness programs community outreach and more options for students, including the expansion of the district’s AVID program, currently in place at North Mesquite, West and Macdonald and Vanson, and VR courses currently implemented at Vanguard High School.
“What I've noticed is if you're a student in second grade, you only have art class probably twice a month, and that's just not enough,” Rivera said. “I got this from a student. We need to have kids exposed to a variety of things, so they know what they're talented in, what they have a passion for and probably pursue a career in when they leave our school district, and I think that needs to be fostered at an early age.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
