Mesquite ISD Superintendent Angel Rivera is visiting campuses this coming week to explain the district’s plans if community members approve the proposed $1.2864 per $100 valuation.

Rivera said that while the district is looking to garner three “golden pennies” from the state in its maintenance and operations fund, it has lowered its interest and sinking rate by four cents. With these “golden pennies” from the state, if approved, Mesquite ISD will receive $3.7 million in local funding and $12.7 million in state funding.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

