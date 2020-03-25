Mesquite ISD takes pre-K registration ‘live’

Adhering to Dallas County’s social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, Mesquite ISD is hosting a Facebook live event on pre-kindergarten enrollment next week for those interested in enrolling their 3- and 4-year-olds.
“Our Facebook Live events will help our parents learn how to download forms and finish our online enrollment process,” said Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Karyn Cummings.
There will be two sessions held on March 31 – the first is at 3 p.m. for those interested in 3-year-old half-day pre-K and full-day head start. The second session is at 4 p.m. for those interested in 4-year-old full-day paid/tuition-based pre-K.
The live registration event will be held at Facebook.com/MesquiteIndependentSchoolDistrict.
