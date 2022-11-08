Unofficial final results provided by Dallas County as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday show Mesquite ISD’s proposed tax rate passed.
According to the county, 16,903 (50.42%) votes are in favor of the $1.2864 per $100 valuation tax rate.
"I'm very thankful that the election turned out the way it did," Superintendent Ángel Rivera said. "Even though we barely had a margin of victory, I think it's great for our community, it's great for our kids, and I think it's going to be great for our staff in Mesquite ISD."
With the tax rate approved, the district has a three year plan for allocating funds.
"Now that the tax rate has been approved, we actually have access to the $16.4 million," Rivera said. "The first thing we're going to work on is safety and security. We're going to do a big effort to create a safety and security department. We're going to stat this year in preparation for the 2023-24 school year and hopefully get those upgrades done before the next school year."
In year one, safety and security measures will include access panels, alarms for doors that are open, security personnel dedicated to security and not shared duties, door cameras and safety bells, safety systems. Year two will mostly focus on teacher compensation and salary increases. With 41 vacancies in district, Rivera said the added compensation and salary increases are both aimed to attract more teachers with more compensation and provide a livable wage for teachers.
"While we're working on safety and security first, we're already putting numbers toward the second and third items I promised: staff salaries, prioritizing teachers and auxiliary staff," Rivera said. "We're also enhancing academic programs for all Mesquite ISD students for the 2023-24 school year."
Years two and three will focus on academic programming to expand fine arts to elementary school, add more college, career and military readiness programs community outreach and more options for students, including the expansion of the district’s AVID program, currently in place at North Mesquite, West and Macdonald and Vanson, and VR courses currently implemented at Vanguard High School.
"This was my first year as a superintendent and my first election, and I learned not to take things for granted," Rivera said. "Although it passed, the voters were either not completely informed of the proposition, or they felt it wasn't beneficial for our community. What I learned is I need to not take anything for granted, and I need to be open about communication and find a way to reach kids who are not in our schools. I believe if everybody understood the proposition, the turnout would have been a lot higher."
Election results will not be official until they are certified at a later date.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
