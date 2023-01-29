Feria Latina.jpg

At its inaugural Feria Latina event, Mesquite ISD aims to encourage families to become more active in their children’s education, as well as provide several community resources and opportunities for Mesquite's Hispanic community. .

Mesquite ISD is continuing to offer resources to help support its community.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, the district will host its first Feria Latina, where various departments and community groups will provide attendees information and support around employment opportunities with Mesquite ISD; free English classes, Microsoft Office training, teacher's aide and GED opportunities; immigration attorneys and low-cost health and dental services.

