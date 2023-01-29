At its inaugural Feria Latina event, Mesquite ISD aims to encourage families to become more active in their children’s education, as well as provide several community resources and opportunities for Mesquite's Hispanic community. .
Mesquite ISD is continuing to offer resources to help support its community.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, the district will host its first Feria Latina, where various departments and community groups will provide attendees information and support around employment opportunities with Mesquite ISD; free English classes, Microsoft Office training, teacher's aide and GED opportunities; immigration attorneys and low-cost health and dental services.
The event came about in an effort to broaden engagement between the district and families. Representing 60% of Mesquite ISD’s student body, the Hispanic community is a point of focus for district engagement, Bilingual and ESL director Carolina Portillo said.
“Mesquite ISD is always looking for ways to meet the needs of its community,” she said. “Our mission is to provide the necessary resources to support our students and their families. Feria Latina will be the perfect chance to showcase the spectrum of opportunities that are available to them. MISD wants to increase the collaboration between the emergent bilingual students, their families and the community.”
Coming out of this event, the district aims to encourage families to become more active in their children’s education, furthering their language skills. Portillo said she hopes to see over 200 families attend the event.
“MISD is adamant to fulfilling the needs of our community by providing the best support system to students and their families,” she said. “Raising fully developed individuals constitutes an integrated process. Some of our goals involve delivering food resources, offering job opportunities for Spanish-only speakers, providing valuable information for health and dental care, facilitating the contact of an immigration attorney, and promoting our cost-free classes.”
