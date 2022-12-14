Mesquite ISD is working on creating a safer environment for its staff and students.
At a Dec. 12 Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Administrative Services Director Taylor Morris talked about what the district has accomplished this year versus future plans to continue keeping students safe.
Since 2018, the district has worked to secure its facilities by locking down all but one entrance for visitors, entered into partnerships with the city and police to address how each entity will respond in the event of an emergency and made all language regarding emergency protocol consistent district wide.
Morris also said teachers and staff engage in safety training twice per year, and students perform evacuation drills every month. All teachers and auxiliary staff are also trained to assist in medical emergencies and mental health crises, Morris said.
In addition to response measures, the district has expanded its mental health resources to meet students’ needs and provide early intervention if needed, Morris said.
This year, the district has employed manual door checks to ensure all doors remain locked during the day and has conducted random intruder audits as well as regular security audits. The district also plans to continue strengthening its ties with the Mesquite Police Department to keep students safe.
Entering into the next year, Morris said the district plans to have remote accessibility to door locks and alarm systems to mitigate the need for manual checks. The district also plans to appoint a safety and security director by next year, install vestibule upgrades and continue expanding counseling services in 2023.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.