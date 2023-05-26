Mesquite ISD’s athletic programs have expanded over the last year with new sports and facilities, more events and more participation.
According to Mesquite ISD Athletic Director Kody Groves, Mesquite ISD has had several teams achieve district and state champions including Poteet’s tennis team, several soccer, basketball and swimming teams, West Mesquite softball and two track students. Groves also highlighted Armstrong Nnodim, who was a state medalist in Mesquite wrestling’s inaugural year of competition.
Sixty-five athletic students were nominated for academic all-state by their coaches, Groves said. Additionally, Mesquite ISD athletes have earned more academic scholarships tied to sports.
“We care more about what happens on the field than on,” Groves said.
He said several Mesquite ISD athletes have participated in community service and outreach programs. He added that it’s important for students to stay connected with their community to help build confidence and a sense of servant leadership.
This year, Mesquite ISD has seen more students participating in athletics. While four of its high schools see an average of 500-550 students participating in spots, John Horn High School has 700 students participating. Some of the increased participation comes from new programs from the athletics department, like the wrestling program. On the middle school level, Mesquite also launched its soccer program, which has helped greatly increase student and family involvement in athletics. Mesquite currently has 3,300 participants in athletic programs.
With more spots and participants, comes more sporting events. According to Groves, Mesquite ISD participated in 3,100 sporting events and hosted 1,400 of those events.
Groves said that while more participation is positive, a major challenge the department has faced is staffing for events. According to Groves, the 1,400 events Mesquite ISD hosted staffed around 4,000 positions from janitors to ticket sales and security.
Mesquite ISD’s athletics will see new changes to meet students’ needs as key programs grow, like the addition of pavilions, renovations of older facilities and fields, a natatorium, a wrestling/golf facility and more. To keep community members engaged with Mesquite ISD athletics, Groves announced a new app that will allow community members to purchase tickets, see what games are coming up and receive up-to-date scores and standings.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
