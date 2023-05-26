Kody Groves.jpg
Mesquite ISD’s athletic programs have expanded over the last year with new sports and facilities, more events and more participation.

According to Mesquite ISD Athletic Director Kody Groves, Mesquite ISD has had several teams achieve district and state champions including Poteet’s tennis team, several soccer, basketball and swimming teams, West Mesquite softball and two track students. Groves also highlighted Armstrong Nnodim, who was a state medalist in Mesquite wrestling’s inaugural year of competition.

