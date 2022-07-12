Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Mesquite ISD has seen upward trends in its art enrollment as more of the district’s programs have garnered regional and state-wide awards.
According to Fine Arts Director Michael Stringer, the district has seen a total of 13,043 students involved in the arts.
High schools are seeing 810 students in band, 815 in choir, 413 in orchestra and 2,464 visual arts students.
Middle schools are seeing 1,752 band students district wide, 1,420 choir students, 680 in orchestra and 2,351 visual arts students.
When asked about the low retention rate between middle and high school arts programs, Stringer said in addition to the normal drop in arts involvement when changing buildings, high school students have not been able to travel to middle schools to perform, as they had pre-pandemic. Once high schools are able to perform to other students again, Stringer said he expects retention to rise back up to the expected 60-65%.
The district has also launched its mariachi program district wide, which will allow more students to join. A district-wide performance is expected to take place this coming year, according to Stringer.
This past year, the district has seen 58 sweepstakes awarded during its UIL competitions and over 1,000 first-division awards garnered.
Two-hundred and twenty eight students have participated in all-region groups, according to Stringer.
A variety of programs were able to compete on the state level, including the Poteet High School band, West Mesquite’s theatre and Mesquite ISD’s visual arts students. In a Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) competition, 92 regional competitors were awarded medals. Six competitors went to state, and one Mesquite ISD student won a gold medal at the state level – the highest distinction, Stringer said.
As the district continues marketing its fine arts program post pandemic, Stringer said he expects the district’s art program to continue growing.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
