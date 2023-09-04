April J. Sarpy is Mesquite ISD’s new administrative services director. She helps administrators make legally and ethically sound decisions for their campuses while assisting families in a variety of capacities.
Tell our readers about yourself.
Hi! My name is April J. Sarpy, and I am the new director of administrative services for Mesquite ISD. I am originally from Henderson, Texas. I graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in Spring 2024 and shortly thereafter started my educational career with Tatum ISD as a 7th grade English teacher. Since coming to Mesquite, I obtained my master’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and served in many roles: English language arts teacher, instructional coach, testing coordinator, all at Wilkinson Middle School; assistant principal at McDonald Middle School; and principal at Galloway Elementary School.
How did you get involved with Mesquite ISD?
I'm starting my 16th year with Mesquite ISD.
What is your role?
As the director of administrative services, our team supports campuses in a variety of ways. I assist administrators in making legally and ethically sound decisions for their campuses, assist families with a multitude of services, coach staff in compliance and leadership and monitor and implement systems to improve attendance for each campus and for the district overall.
What is most rewarding about your job?
The most rewarding part of my job is helping campuses solve problems that arise and create sustainable systems that positively impact the district.
What challenges do you face?
Being away from our most precious stakeholders, our students, every day has been something to get used to, but I am excited about how much more I can help serve our students through this new role.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Mesquite and Balch Springs for 15 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory is dressing up in fluffy homemade dresses (my mother is a seamstress) for Easter, taking pictures after church with my brother and cousins, and then going to my grandparents' house to hunt for Easter eggs hidden by my aunts.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are traveling, reading and collecting and applying makeup.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am caffeine sensitive, so while some people can't live without coffee, even a half a cup of regular coffee makes me extremely hyper!
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.