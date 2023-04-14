Jefferey Moore believes that the best way to keep schools safe is to incorporate security into students’ and staff’s daily activities.
Moore joined Mesquite ISD as the new safety and security director on April 3. Since then, he has worked to get more acquainted with campus staff, as well as understanding what the district needs to ensure teacher and student safety.
“As we see these events unfold across the country, safety and security has become a more important part of everyday life in a school,” he said. “Sharing that passion I have as well as my training and experience in that area, we will hopefully make our schools safer for our students and staff.”
From Georgia to Florida, Moore has a combined 12 years of law enforcement experience. For the last four years, he worked at a district in Florida before coming to Mesquite.
“One thing I've learned in my law enforcement career and in my four years working in a school is that professional development is important,” Moore said. “Whether it's a school or a business, a threat we face and things we see occurring across our country are always evolving and changing. They're not doing the same thing. Going to different training classes and continuing to learn and develop to stay on top of what's happening and make the best decisions on what needs to be done to keep our schools safe is extremely important.”
Something Moore has at the top of his list is compliance. He aims to meet or exceed Texas Education Agency standards, Texas School Safety Center requirements, Texas statutes and national best practices.
Over the summer, Mesquite ISD will make necessary improvements based on any changes to Texas statues regarding school security.
In addition to compliance, Moore aims to include more training to help make security a part of students’ and staff’s daily routines. Moore said it could be something as simple as making sure a door fully latches behind someone when they enter or exit the school or a classroom.
“I think having staff and students buy into the program is one of the most effective things we can put into place across our district,” Moore said. “I think we need to look at it at its base and get our students and staff to work security into their natural day.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
