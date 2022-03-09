Ángel Rivera officially took office as Mesquite ISD’s new superintendent on Tuesday. Rivera said while Mesquite ISD is already on a good path, he wants to create a positive culture where teachers receive more recognition for all they do and making them feel like a valued part of the district. Another push from Rivera will be developing leaders among students. He cited his sentiments during a joint meeting between the Mesquite City Council and the district, saying he wants Mesquite to be known for its leadership and provide an opportunity for students to develop leadership skills to help them in future endeavors.
“Spending a lot of time on leadership development is paramount for me in this role,” Rivera said.
Rivera’s first day included meetings with district personnel to discuss results from the Board of Trustees meeting, what happened the night before the meeting, appointments made by the board, learning pieces, the direction of the district, and the district’s upcoming retreat.
“It's been a strange feeling to be honest,” Rivera said. “I'm in a new office, new role, you have that epiphany of, 'If it's up to me, it's up to me, and I have to make a decision.' But I'm excited and feeling very positive about the opportunities.”
Rivera said former Superintendent David Vroonland gave him great on-the-job training, as Rivera supervised nearly all departments except athletics and communications as a deputy superintendent. Now, he will be supervising all departments.
Rivera said that through helping Vroonland and with the support of the Board of Trustees, Mesquite is on a good path.
“Mesquite ISD is not broken. It does not need to be fixed, nor does it need a savior,” he said. “We're going in the right direction. Our Board of Trustees has supported us in developing the strategic roadmap that we have, so other than small tweaks, as far as the plan and speed of the way we do things, no adjustment needs to be made there.”
