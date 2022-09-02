Planetarium (5).jpg
Courtesy of Wade Odom

Since 1977, Mesquite ISD's Richard R. Russell Planetarium has transported countless children to the far reaches of known space.

The planetarium, located next to Memorial Stadium at the foot of the communications tower, has undergone much evolution from a manual projector displaying photo slides in the planetarium’s dome, to acquiring its Digi-Star 7 system, capable of livestreaming a launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Planetarium (3).jpg
Planetarium (4).jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

