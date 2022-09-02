Since 1977, Mesquite ISD's Richard R. Russell Planetarium has transported countless children to the far reaches of known space.
The planetarium, located next to Memorial Stadium at the foot of the communications tower, has undergone much evolution from a manual projector displaying photo slides in the planetarium’s dome, to acquiring its Digi-Star 7 system, capable of livestreaming a launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
“In 2020, things worked out to our benefit because we upgraded to a bigger and better projector,” Planetarium facilitator Leslie Barnhill said. We also received a new dome because ours had some cracks in it. That was done through 2021.”
In celebration of the proposed launch of Artemis I on Monday, the planetarium invited Mesquite ISD board members, staff and Superintendent Ángel Rivera to view a livestream of the launch in the dome. However, the planetarium staff had to pivot, upon hearing about the delay to the launch.
“Because the board members haven’t had a chance to come here formally, our science coordinator Matt Cane did a presentation on how the planetarium supports the standards that our students have to follow and how our students benefit from a planetarium,” Barnhill said.
Mesquite is one of 17 remaining planetariums in Texas, after several were shut down in 2010, according to Barnhill. It carries on an almost 100-year tradition, with the Zeiss planetarium, the world's first dome planetarium, being constructed in 1923, projecting a map of the known universe on its walls for spectators to gaze upon.
In addition to educating children on the history of space travel and the science behind our universe, the planetarium holds community events for residents to come out and learn about the planetarium and about our solar system. The next event is slated for Oct. 1, where planetarium staff will invite residents out for an international “Observe the Moon” night. Residents will get to watch free dome shows, engage in activities indoors and get an up-close view of our moon.
“We open the doors to the Mesquite community for a free event in the fall and spring,” Barnhill said. “Usually, we have some free dome shows and activities going on inside. We also partner with the Texas Astronomical Society, which is a group of telescope enthusiasts who set up their telescopes. They have such a great group of people who know so much about telescopes and space as well. A lot of people come out for that as well.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
