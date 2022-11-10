The City of Mesquite is advising all water customers in Kaufman County served by the Markout Water Supply system to boil drinking water and water used for cooking until further notice.
At noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, a disruption in service from the city’s water supply, due to routine maintenance, caused the Markout Water Supply system to drop below 20 psi. The city’s Markout pump station remained in service during the disruption. Normal pressure has been returned to the Markout system at 1 p.m. Customers should contact the City of Mesquite’s 24-hour Emergency Service at 972-216-6278 for more information.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Mesquite public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
Standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a boil water notice include:
Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 2 minute, then allow it to cool before use.
Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.
Handwashing:
In many situations, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands.
Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them well under running water.
If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Bathing and showering:
Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.
Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
Brushing teeth:
Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.
Washing dishes:
If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water notice.
Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
Sterilize all baby bottles.
To wash dishes by hand:
Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.
In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.
Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.
Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.
Laundry:
It is safe to wash clothes as usual.
Cleaning:
Use bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach to clean washable toys and surfaces.
Caring for pets:
Pets can get sick by some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Provide bottled or boiled water after it has been cooled for pets to use.
If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.
Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
