Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The City of Mesquite is advising all water customers in Kaufman County served by the Markout Water Supply system to boil drinking water and water used for cooking until further notice.

At noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, a disruption in service from the city’s water supply, due to routine maintenance, caused the Markout Water Supply system to drop below 20 psi. The city’s Markout pump station remained in service during the disruption. Normal pressure has been returned to the Markout system at 1 p.m. Customers should contact the City of Mesquite’s 24-hour Emergency Service at 972-216-6278 for more information.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

