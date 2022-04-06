Mesquite trash pickup
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The city of Mesquite in partnership with Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. (KMB) has launched a new Clean City Initiative Program called Adopt-a-Spot. The Adopt-a-Spot program provides opportunities for the entire community to help keep Mesquite litter-free by "adopting" a specific location and committing to keeping it clean.

Locations can be adopted by any group, such as a business, church, neighborhood association, school, civic organization, or family. Groups must adopt a location for a minimum of two years and conduct at least six clean-ups per year of the adopted area. Groups adopting a location will receive clean-up supplies, safety training, and a sign posted at their designated area.

Residents can visit www.cityofmesquite.com/AdoptASpot for available locations and more information on the program or call Selket Daese, KMB's Program Administrator, at 972-329-8331.

