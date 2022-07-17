Residents can now order a trash bin from the city.
Last summer, the Mesquite City Council passed revisions to the Solid Waste Ordinance in accordance with the actions recommended by the Clean City Initiative Committee.
One of these revisions includes the requirement for residents to place bagged solid waste in authorized residential trash containers. In an effort to provide residents with an affordable, uniform container that meets the intent of the ordinance, a Trash Cart Program began on June 1.
Enrollment in the program is optional for existing Mesquite residents. The cart fee may be paid in full or over a three-month period which will be charged on the resident’s Utility bill. The one-time fees for containers are as follows.
Current residents have the option to participate in the Trash Cart Program by paying a solid waste fee of $75. Upon paying the fee, a 45-gallon cart will be delivered to the residence within three business days. An additional 45-gallon cart may also be requested for a fee of $50 with a maximum of two carts per residence.
New Mesquite residents in Dallas County will be required to pay a solid waste fee of $75 to cover the cost of a 45-gallon cart that will be delivered to their home within three business days. A second cart may be requested for $50 with a maximum of two carts per residence.
New Mesquite residents in Kaufman County residents in Kaufman County will be required to pay a solid waste fee of $75 to cover the cost of a 95-gallon cart that will be delivered to their home within three business days. A second cart may be requested for $75 with a maximum of two carts per residence.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
