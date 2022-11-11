The City of Mesquite has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Nov. 9. Samples collected on Wednesday have been tested and confirm that water is safe for drinking and cooking.
The City issued the notice due to a drop in system pressure in the Markout Water System while performing routine maintenance. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a boil water notice any time pressure drops below minimum standards.
Notices are being hand delivered to each of the impacted residents to advise them of the order being lifted.
The City is also encouraging all water customers to sign up for urgent emails and/or text notifications from the City of Mesquite. Please visit our website at www.cityofmesquite.com/NotifyMe to opt in. For assistance or questions, please contact Utility Dispatch at 972-216-6278.
“We know how frustrating this situation has been and I truly apologize for the inconveniences this has caused," City Manager Cliff Keheley said. "We anticipate system improvements in this area to be completed by next summer that will prevent this situation from happening in the future.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
