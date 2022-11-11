Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The City of Mesquite has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Nov. 9.  Samples collected on Wednesday have been tested and confirm that water is safe for drinking and cooking. 

The City issued the notice due to a drop in system pressure in the Markout Water System while performing routine maintenance. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a boil water notice any time pressure drops below minimum standards. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

