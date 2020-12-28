The Mesquite City Council discussed efforts to increase participation in trash pick up in the city and to be one of the cleanest cities in the country.
Since his election, Mayor Bruce Archer has advocated for the city of Mesquite to be a cleaner and kinder community. There have been initiatives to aid this goal such as reaching out to residents. In November, Archer asked residents to clean up trash in residential neighborhoods as well as spread kindness by waving at anyone who was out.
“When I ran for mayor it was important to me as it's important to every citizen that we do more than just manage how our city looks and get out and pick trash up,” Archer said. “We all know at the end of the day if we arranged groups of volunteers every single week to pick up trash, that wouldn't put a dent into the challenge we have with our suburb. We are working hard to polish rough diamonds into something beautiful.”
The clean initiative is a group of staff and volunteers led by James Terry and Audwin Prince. They worked together with Keep Mesquite Beautiful to form strategies for Mesquite to be cleaner. In this most recent initiative, it was proposed that they get feedback from residents to help incorporate more perspectives.
“One of the best things about this process is I think we had a really good grouping from different parts of the community from different perspectives,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said. “It really helps citizens ask how we do things and give us suggestions on how we can improve. We had a good group of citizens and groups from the staff side and different departments to help us through this.”
The clean initiative group recommended they divide efforts through education, designated residential clean up areas, maintenance, beautification projects and more business interaction and regulations. The proposed action plan included public education campaigns to schools and businesses, raise awareness to certain neighborhoods and areas, increase street cleaning staff and update codes and ordinances.
“Trash is a huge concern and should be a major priority because it affects a lot of things. It affects the attitude of the city, it affects public safety,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Aleman said. “I’m excited about reaching out to MISD because that’s saying we want to train the young generation because that generation grows quickly. It will be great to put up signs over the city that businesses are adopting which roads and they’re seeing we are together as a city about cleaning up this city.”
Any proposed efforts made by the clean initiative task force will be included in the next budget plan. The Mesquite city council has encouraged residents and businesses to help out either by volunteer efforts or help educate others.
“This doesn’t end the recommendations, this is just a start. When this council does a deep dive on this we will find more things that we can do, that we need to do and we must do,” Archer said. “We have a lot of work to do and have a chance to make life a lot better for our children and future generations of this city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.