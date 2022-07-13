Mesquite is developing its I-20 corridor along Lawson Road in Dallas County.
At a Monday Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, an industrial park and a retail space were recommended to Mesquite City Council.
While concerns from nearby residents and some commissioners arose concerning more industrial developments popping up in Mesquite, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong and Economic Development Director Kim Buttram said the plot of land was originally zoned industrial. Additionally, this development has been in the making for years.
“This will be our one and only industrial park on I-20 in Dallas County in Mesquite,” Buttram said. “While Mesquite has brought in a lot of industrial in the past couple of years, in the vicinity, this is the one and only along this strategic corridor of I-20. Like with any city, you try and create this ecosystem where you have all this residential growth in an area, and now it's natural for retail and industrial to accompany that.”
Buttram said while all industrial may look similar on the outside, its tenants play a variety of roles including manufacturers, corporate offices, distribution centers, e-commerce and more.
“The point is it's commercial development,” Buttram said. “It brings jobs, and it brings wonderful tax base to the city that pays for a lot of the things citizens want.”
The retail development along I-20 is slated to have one of two concept plans. According to Armstrong, one plan includes a big box center that would ideally be used for a grocery store. An additional strip of other retailers, restaurants and other businesses would accompany the grocery store along I-20.
“It's about 30 acres that was zoned industrial, and they're looking at switching to retail,” Armstrong said. “There's some floodplain along the back that won't be developed.”
The other plan has a bigger shopping center and more out parcels completely lining the I-20 frontage road.
“This will be Mesquite's first stab along I-20 at bringing retail to this end of the city directly on a freeway,” Buttram said. “When retail is directly on a freeway, it can depend on a lot more customer base than the internal neighborhoods. I anticipate this will be a successful retail development. One thing to keep in mind is this all we did was get through zoning. This has to get through council and work out any other development agreements because this site is very challenging, and it's got multimillion dollars of infrastructure needs. It will be several years before anyone sees anything noticeable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.