The City of Mesquite is rolling out improvements to McWhorter School Park.
The project renews and refreshes the park and makes way for two new recreation activities.
The hockey court was converted into a lighted court for futsal, a fast-paced, five-on-five version of soccer played on a hard court.
The basketball court was resurfaced and lights were added for evening play.
The volleyball court was transformed into the city’s first skate pad, a skateboarding area with features geared toward beginners but that also appeals to advanced skaters.
Ideas for the improvements to McWhorter School Park project came from residents during Park Masterplanning Public Input sessions.
McWhorter School Park is located at 1703 Spring Lake Dr. July is nationally recognized as Park and Recreation Month, acknowledging the essential and powerful role local parks and recreation play in building stronger, more vibrant and more resilient communities. The City of Mesquite has a variety of events and activities planned. Visit cityofmesquite.com/288/July-Parks-Recreation-Month to learn more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
