Mesquite is slated to approve its redistricting map in its second City Council Meeting in May.
Gunter Seaquest with the Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgato and Acosta law firm presented two illustrative plans for Mesquite’s new district borders. After the 2020 census was finalized, Mesquite City Council members were told that they had a 13% total deviation between its district populations. Federal law states that council districts should not have more that a 10% total deviation. The illustrative plans presented to the City Council during a Monday work session brought the total deviation to 8.83%.
To better balance the council districts, some of District 3 was given to District 5, and Districts 5 and 6 switched neighborhoods.
“Council District 5 was a little bit light, and Council District 6 was the lightest,” Seaquest said.
The first illustrative plan was presented at two public meetings where residents were given an opportunity to give public input district borders. After the second public meeting, a second plan was drawn to create more distinct borders separating the districts. Previously, the borders separated property lines through the center of neighborhoods. The second plan redrew the borders to follow more notable landmarks without too much deviation from the first plan’s population distribution.
In the second plan, Highway 80 is slated to be the new border between Districts 3 and 5. Districts 5 and 6 will follow neighborhood borders. Additionally, Districts 1 and 2 will be separated by Gus Thomasson Road.
The majority of the City Council spoke in favor of the second plan for its more understandable borders. Discussions arose regarding a need to hold additional public meetings. However, councilmembers said that only three residents appeared at each meeting. The city will put the second proposed plan on its website for public view.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.