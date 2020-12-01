Mesquite Musician is composer and narrator for Cowboy Documentary

Grammy Award-Winning musician and producer Art Greenhaw has worked on various projects and recently finished his voiceover work on the documentary, "The Cowboy Hat," with fellow North Texas native John Carter.
Greenhaw was raised in Mesquite and went to Southern Methodist University’s newly created Piano Preparatory Department. He served as the musical director for a weekly country music venue, the Mesquite Opry. Greenhaw also founded the Mesquite Folk Festival in 1983. Greenhaw served as the music composer for the Cowboy Hat’s soundtrack as well as the narrator for the film. The soundtrack was recorded in Mesquite over the course of several days.”
“They were a neat and creative team that wanted to use my music from my band, Light Crust Doughboys,” Greenhaw said. “I felt like they were a first rate documentary team, and I was so glad to be involved. I started getting them the music for it immediately, and they liked my voice and wanted to use me as the narrator.”
Director John Carter had humble roots in Mesquite before moving to Deep Ellum in Dallas to work at a production company that did advertising and sports commercials. After working in North Texas for almost a decade, Carter moved to the East Coast to work on television productions.
“One of the big things at the network was working on Tour de France and seeing Lance Armstrong,” Carter said. “I was the executive producer for almost a decade and covered Tour de France, the Olympics, car rallies and bull riding.”
Carter and Greenhaw both worked on the documentary, "The Cowboy Hat," and studied the origins of the cowboy hat and the culture surrounding the symbolic hat. It tells the history of the culture as well as the evolution to how it is depicted in its modern adaptation.
“This is about the exploration of America and about the culture of cowboys and what that means to us now one hundred 50 years later,” Carter said. “It’s an exploration in depth into the culture we don't know about.”
The film began production before the pandemic, but still faced its own challenges while they shot the documentary. While filming, they had to figure out which geographic areas in the country they would cover including the LBJ Presidential Library that had a classic Stetson cowboy hat owned by former President Lyndon B. Johnson.
“It was fascinating, and I’m proud and humble to be the voice of the American cowboy and the official narrator of the film,” Greenhaw said. “I’m interested in the aspects on American owned family companies and saw various families in cities on how they built hats and their companies.”
The film studied the history of the cowboy hat, going into depth into Thomas Edison’s involvement in cowboy culture with his involvement in the Black Maria, the first American movie studio that first introduced Westerns as a film genre. They also were able to see the hat Buffalo Bill had on during his last performance during a show.
“I have a deeper appreciation of the legacy for cowboys and the utilization of the hat,” Carter said. “It’s an object that can move to any age and still have meaning and what it symbolizes the past, present and future.”
The documentary has continued to be included for selection in the Portland Film Festival, the Lone Star Film Festival and the Breck Film Festival and was a finalist in the Wild West Film Festival. "The Cowboy Hat" is currently available on Amazon Prime.
