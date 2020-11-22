The Mesquite NAACP Chapter recently had its charter election and will continue to be an active presence in the community since being reactivated two years ago.
The Mesquite NAACP was reactivated in May 2018 after not being active for 20 years. Since being activated, the Mesquite NAACP chapter has been able to create the Brickyard Cemetery, Mesquite’s first African American cemetery, in 2018, bring MLK parades to Mesquite and this year have its first Juneteenth celebration.
“It’s been our goal to answer all calls and follow all grievances in the city,” Mesquite NAACP President Henry Brown said. “We try to mediate between each person and the city no matter the problem.”
The Mesquite NAACP chapter held its election on Nov. 14, and Henry Brown was able to retain his presidency. They also saw Municipal Court Judge Detra Hill be appointed last week along with other state representatives and city officials.
“We are working in a collaborative effort out here and have strong people advocating for what's right. This chapter is saying we want to be seen as serious stakeholders within Mesquite and are willing to collaborate with the city,” Brown said. “We want to see signs of that collaboration. Not just in words but in deeds. We want to help increase the economic gap in the municipal government and that's what we are fighting for.”
In 2021, the Mesquite NAACP chapter would like to earnestly increase voter turnout and challenge the City Council race. They would also like to put together a Black directory to support minority owned businesses.
“We’ve seen what COVID-19 has done to local businesses that have been here a long time, so you can imagine what it's doing to minority owned business. We've been highlighting them so people can come out and support them,” Brown said. “We are really working on Black economics out here in Mesquite and bringing these businesses together so we can have a more balanced pool of businesses to choose from for when other businesses or contractors come to town.”
Recently, the city of Mesquite announced they will be having free mental health services, and the Mesquite NAACP chapter has been worked in conjunction with that. It will hold a domestic violence seminar and suicide prevention service.
“COVID did take a toll on our people, so we are giving counseling out for people who are working from home where tempers are flying,” Brown said. “We want to make sure we are not just a hashtag or the next ones in a hospital fighting for a ventilator.”
NAACP is a non-partisan organization open to all members. The Mesquite chapter currently has 30-40% white annual membership since it has been activated.
“When calls come in we answer those calls. God put us in a position where we have a good name and representation. We are happy for our chapter out here,” Brown said. “Everyone has seen a difference in the city. We are going across the board and helping everybody.”
