Mesquite native John-Michael Lyles debuted Pulitzer-winning musical, “A Strange Loop” on Broadway on April 26.
“On opening night, my heart was racing,” Lyles said. “All I could think about were my mom, my dad and my sister who had supported me so much throughout my childhood to get me to this point, and all the sacrifices they had made, and Kristin Colaneri, my first theatre teacher who taught us so much, and Booker T that gave me all of my artistic values. It was such a long-paved road, and I was really grateful to have my mom and dad there in the audience, making them proud on this iconic Broadway stage.”
Additionally, ccording to Lanetta Lyles, John-Michael's mother, the Tony nominations were announced this week, and "A Strange Loop" took the lead with 11 nominations including Best Musical.
After working consistently in the theatre industry, performing in Off-Broadway works, Lyles landed the role of “Thought 3,” one of the main character’s intrusive thoughts in “A Strange Loop,” a musical about a writer working a job he dislikes while creating his own musical and coming to terms with self-loathing, student loans, issues on Black pride, and his repressed sexuality.
Lyles – having debuted the role of “Thought 3” – said that his dream role would be one that he got to build, one that seemed to be written for him.
“Sometimes with a Broadway debut, you’re jumping into a role that's been running for years, so your job as an actor might be to reproduce something that somebody else already created,” Lyles said. “But in this opportunity, I got to create the template which is so wildly fulfilling.”
Lyles grew up in Mesquite, going to Florence Black Elementary and B.J. Smith Elementary, where he was the president of the chess club. He then attended Berry Middle School, where his mother is currently a teacher. He was on the school’s football team for a year, before joining the theatre under Kristin Colaneri’s direction.
“That's definitely where I caught the bug for theatre and acting,” Lyles said. “I had a really good time and felt really empowered on stage. I think that's because I got to unleash all the playful, uninhibited, creative corners of my personality, and I was celebrated for that.”
While he was slated to attend John D. Horn High School, Colaneri and his friends and family encouraged him to audition to attend the Booker T. Washington School of Performing Arts. He said he and his best friend decided to audition together, and he passed the audition.
“The first couple weeks, I came home crying and saying I hated it and that I didn't have any friends,” Lyles said. “I think that was because it was a big culture shock going from Mesquite, where I felt like I knew everyone, and I knew how to be, and I knew how to exist in my community to a Dallas art school where creativity is a currency, and you thrived by flowing upstream. That felt very new to me. That was very difficult at first as a 14-year-old freshman in high school with a bunch of acne.”
He said he eventually embraced the experience that Booker T. Washington School of Performing Arts gave him before auditioning for and attending Pace University in Downtown Manhattan.
Lyles plans to continue performing with the “A Strange Loop” cast throughout its production and encourages other Mesquite residents that they too can find their inner artistic passion.
“Mesquite is a garden that grows a lot of different types of flowers,” Lyles said. “Know that even if you feel like a weed, you’re not. You’re fabulous. When I was young in Mesquite, I felt so confused, and I didn't know who to look up to or what path to take, so I just want to speak to and send love to whoever is Black and queer in Mesquite and finding their way. I hope that they know that there's lots of artistic life to be found in those trees and in those streets and in that community and the world will continue to expand for them.”
