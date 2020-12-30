Mesquite native Tiffany Kavuma founded the Zoe House, a nonprofit organization based in Uganda that helps young mothers through essential training.
Kavuma, a graduate of West Mesquite High School, had volunteered at the Dallas Juvenile Detention Center and helped young women who had been involved in sex trafficking. Once she moved to Uganda, Kavuma recognized the high rate of teenage pregnancy and experienced firsthand when she helped a young woman get medical attention for her child.
“Her whole demeanor changed from one of hopelessness to one of hope. In just those few hours with her she knew that ‘someone cared for me, a stranger saw me in need and a stranger was there to support me,’” Kavuma said. “That was the catalyst for what would become the Zoe House, and I decided I didn’t want to sit on the sidelines anymore.”
In September 2017, Kavuma began the first steps and assembled a dedicated team to help move the Zoe House to its potential. The Zoe House has been able to provide and empower young mothers through vocational essential and medical training.
“One of our mothers this semester was able to get an ultrasound for the first time and was 32 weeks and had never had an ultrasound,” Kavuma said. “It was an amazing thing to just provide a simple ultrasound to let her know her baby was OK, how far along she was and her due date. It’s the small things in the United States that we sometimes take for granted.”
There are about 20 young women enrolled in the training classes, and the low capacity number has provided a family setting. The Zoe House has been able to form strong connections with the young women so that they can still be in their lives after they leave.
“I get to know their highs and their lows. When they’re on a mountain top we can celebrate them, and when they’re in the valleys we can be able to mourn with them,” Kavuma said. “We are celebrating every mother and their babies with baby showers. We are also alongside our mothers when they endure hard experiences that no mother should have to go through like a loss of a child.”
During the pandemic, Uganda went into lockdown, and the government restricted gatherings less than 14. In November, the Zoe House was able to continue to help young mothers with safe practices in place. They also provided transportation resources for women to the women enrolled in the classes.
“When the president locked down everything in Uganda, one of the things impacted was schools, and they are still shut down today. When the schools shut down, young people weren’t in school, and we found out that a lot of pregnancies resulted from these school closures,” Kavuma said. “A lot of families are hurting during COVID and for Uganda it’s had devastating effects on schools being closed.”
With additional funds, the Zoe House could cover the rent of the facility, which is a refuge for young women, as well as materials for training classes, salaries and an entrepreneur starter kit, which gives them some capital to start a small business.
Kavuma would also like to expand The Zoe House’s class capacity and training courses and have a presence in more regions in Uganda where the impact is needed.
“We want to leave these moms better than we found them, and in order to leave them better than we found them we have to extend grace and we have to be empathetic,” Kavuma said. “Learning more on being empathetic and nurturing so we can provide hope, healing and provide a life giving environment is a big thing of what I’ve learned here.”
