Mesquite Neighborhood Services presents quarterly report

Mesquite’s Neighborhood Services presented the quarterly environment code reports during the City Council meeting on Dec. 7.
The city of Mesquite’s voluntary compliance continues to be the leading method of compliance in Mesquite, more than eight out of every 10 properties with an environmental code violation, such as high grass, is successfully resolved through voluntary compliance by property owners.
The report included statistics for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, which is for the months of July, August and September. The report revealed that 86% of environmental code violations are addressed by property owners once they are made aware of the violations.
In the fourth quarter, the number of violations decreased from the same quarter in 2019. There were more than 7,500 violations reported in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to over 11,500 violations reported in 2019.
“As residents become more aware and utilize more of the myMesquite app, there is a lot more response to those types of complaints,” Director of Neighborhood Services Maria Martinez said.
Martinez went on to say that more than 600 complaints came directly through the app. The myMesqite customer service platform can be used to report street repair, code violations, public safety concerns and other types of issues. It is accessible on a desktop computer at mesquitetx.citysourced.com/ and through a mobile app.
Additionally, the average number of days it takes Neighborhood Services to close an environmental code case was down during the fourth quarter to 18 days. This reduced the average number of days down to 20 days for the year, compared to 23 days in 2019.
