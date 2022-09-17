West Mesquite Boys Athletics were recognized by Galloway Elementary on Monday for cleaning out the school’s garden in preparation of Fall planting.
National Night Out
National Night Out is on Oct. 4. Residents are encouraged to register their neighborhoods for a night where community members and police officers to meet. Here are a few tips from the city to host a successful event: drum up interest and talk to your neighbors, plan and promote your event and invite your neighbors. Residents can register their neighborhoods at cityofmesquite.com/442/Police.
Mesquite Code Ambassadors
The Mesquite Code Ambassadors is a volunteer-based program created to assist code enforcement officers. The program is designed to enlist the help of Mesquite citizen volunteers called "Mesquite Code Ambassadors" to identify specific types of code violations throughout the community and assist code in routine inspections.
The next Code Ambassador Program Orientation will be held on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Florence Recreation Center located at 2501 Whitson Way. Information for Code Ambassadors can be found on the Mesquite website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.