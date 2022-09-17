News Roundup MN.jpg

West Mesquite boy's athletics helps Galloway Elementary staff cleanout the school's garden in preparation for fall panting. 

 Courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Preparing for fall planting

West Mesquite Boys Athletics were recognized by Galloway Elementary on Monday for cleaning out the school’s garden in preparation of Fall planting.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

