All Mesquite ISD students are automatically eligible for free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year, no application required.
Items outside the standard meal, such as chips, bottled water and cookies, will be available for purchase. Funds can be added to the student’s account through Mesquite ISD’s School Cafe app or website.
City of Mesquite to host 17th Annual Doggie Splash Day
Calling all pups and their people to splash and play at the City of Mesquite’s 17th Annual Doggie Splash Day. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Vanston Pool, 2913 Oates Dr. in Mesquite.
Swimmers will have access to the wading pool and lap pool. Dogs can compete for prizes in the pet swimsuit contest, diving contest, paddle race, and a trick or talent contest. Sponsored by Dallas Regional Medical Center and Pet Supplies Plus, Doggie Splash Day will feature free pupsicles while supplies last and a doggie selfie station.
Admission is $5 for one owner and one pet, $2 for each additional pet, and $1 for all spectators. A $2 discount will apply for those who bring a jar of jelly, peanut butter or seed butter to benefit the city’s Spread the Love campaign that helps feed children in need in Mesquite.
All dogs will be required to show proof of current vaccinations and must be accompanied by a responsible person age 16 and older. Aggressive or socially challenged dogs may be asked to leave. Lifeguards will be on duty.
The Mesquite Police Department encourages residents to be aware of their surroundings to avoid becoming a victim of “jugging."
"Jugging" is a form of theft that includes robbery. It occurs when a suspect follows a victim from a bank to their next location. These incidents include but are not limited to large banks, check cashing stores, drive-through bank services, ATMs, and smaller banking branches. Victims are approached, threatened with violence, or assaulted while the suspect demands the money or aggressively takes the cash bag. The crime happens frequently when cash bags are visible as the victim leaves the bank or ATM.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
