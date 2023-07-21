Mesquite ISD file photo.jpg
Mesquite ISD file photo

Free meals available to all students 

All Mesquite ISD students are automatically eligible for free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year, no application required. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

