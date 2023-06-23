Roundup.jpg

Last week, officials from city of Mesquite and Urban Logistics Realty celebrated the opening of Alcott Station Park, located at East Glen and East Scyene Rd, on June 14.

The unique five-acre park is situated on the east side of Mesquite in the Alcott Station business park that encompasses 1.5 million square feet of industrial space. The vision for Alcott Station Park, which includes a playground for kids, a fitness area for adults, and a dog park, is that it would be an oasis for employees working nearby as well as for residents in the surrounding neighborhood.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

