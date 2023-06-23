Last week, officials from city of Mesquite and Urban Logistics Realty celebrated the opening of Alcott Station Park, located at East Glen and East Scyene Rd, on June 14.
The unique five-acre park is situated on the east side of Mesquite in the Alcott Station business park that encompasses 1.5 million square feet of industrial space. The vision for Alcott Station Park, which includes a playground for kids, a fitness area for adults, and a dog park, is that it would be an oasis for employees working nearby as well as for residents in the surrounding neighborhood.
Clear bags required in 2023-24 school year
As part of Mesquite ISD’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety for students and staff members, a clear bag policy will be in effect when the 2023-24 school year begins.
Only clear backpacks, purses and totes will be allowed for students on campus. All items inside a student backpack, purse or tote must be visible; however, students may carry a small nonclear bag to hold personal items, such as money and hygiene products.
Additional details will be available soon. Mesquite ISD will provide one clear backpack free of charge to any student who requests one. Elementary students may pick up a free clear backpack at their campus on School Supply Drop-Off Night on August 3 or the first day of school. Middle and high school students may pick up their free backpacks on the first day of school. Clear backpacks will not be distributed at the annual Mesquite ISD Back to School Fair.
Mesquite ISD registration open
Attention Mesquite ISD families, it’s time to register your student for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Complete the online registration process by logging into Skyward Family Access. To learn more, visit mesquiteisd.org.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.