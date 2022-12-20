City offices and facilities will be closed for the Christmas Eve and Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 except for the Mesquite Metro Airport and recreation centers.
Trash will be collected on Friday, Dec. 23 but recycling will not be collected. Trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday, Dec. 26.
The collection will resume on the resident’s next scheduled collection day. View a complete list of closures.
Alert system launched
The city of Mesquite now offers a way to sign up for emergency and general information and weather alerts. Mesquite Alerts, powered by CodeRED, is a high-speed emergency mass notification service that allows residents to opt in to receive real time notifications.
The system sends telephone calls, text messages, and emails to keep residents and businesses safe. In addition, it can target certain areas to alert smaller groups within the City about issues that may directly affect them.
“CodeRED’s robust notification system will provide City officials with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to our citizens during emergencies. We are eager to use this innovative technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” said Fire Chief Rusty Wilson. “We anticipate using the system to notify residents of fires, floods, drinking water emergencies, bad weather, missing children notices, and general information.”
All residents must opt-in to the system due to spamming laws at www.cityofmesquite.com/MesquiteAlerts. Mesquite residents are encouraged to visit the website to enroll. The system will collect names, cell phone numbers, text and email addresses depending on preferences. No one should automatically assume they are in the emergency contact database. In order to abide by spamming regulations, everyone who wants to receive information should sign up and confirm their information.
“It takes about five minutes to fill in the blanks on the website and confirm to use this system. We’re excited to offer this as another way to keep our city safe from disasters and provide important information immediately in a customized way. The best part about this system is that we will be able to notify a segmented area immediately about an issue that concerns them directly,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
Public safety officials across the United States have credited similar notifications systems for successfully locating missing children, apprehending wanted criminals and issuing timely evacuations. For more information, Sign up at www.cityofmesquite.com/MesquiteAlerts.
Protect your drain
Protect your drains, be sure to collect all fats, oils and grease residue in a disposable non-breakable container then throw it away. Large amounts of cooking oil can be recycled. You may recycle cooking oil at the Dallas County Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 11234 Plano Road, Dallas, TX or drop off at the Cease the Grease Cooking Oil Recycling Station located at: Eastfield College, 3737 Motley Drive, Parking Lot 7.
