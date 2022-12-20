Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

City offices and facilities will be closed for the Christmas Eve and Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 except for the Mesquite Metro Airport and recreation centers.

Trash will be collected on Friday, Dec. 23 but recycling will not be collected. Trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday, Dec. 26.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

