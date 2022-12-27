Real Texas Giving.jpg

City of Mesquite employees raised almost $40,000 for local charities as a part of the 2022 Real. Texas. Giving. Campaign. In the past five years City employees have donated nearly $250,000 through the campaign to local charitable organizations, programs and services that support the Mesquite community.

This year’s Real. Texas. Giving. campaign will assist 14 different programs that serve Mesquite. These include Addressing Mesquite Day, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Fill the Boot, Helping Others in Mesquite Everyday (HOME), Historic Mesquite, Inc., Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Mesquite Animal Services, Mesquite Arts Center, Mesquite Pipes and Drums, Mesquite Public Library, Santa Cop Toy Program, Sharing Life Community Outreach, and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments