City of Mesquite employees raised almost $40,000 for local charities as a part of the 2022 Real. Texas. Giving. Campaign. In the past five years City employees have donated nearly $250,000 through the campaign to local charitable organizations, programs and services that support the Mesquite community.
This year’s Real. Texas. Giving. campaign will assist 14 different programs that serve Mesquite. These include Addressing Mesquite Day, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Fill the Boot, Helping Others in Mesquite Everyday (HOME), Historic Mesquite, Inc., Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Mesquite Animal Services, Mesquite Arts Center, Mesquite Pipes and Drums, Mesquite Public Library, Santa Cop Toy Program, Sharing Life Community Outreach, and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.
Checking for leaks and burst pipes
As the weather warms above freezing, any pipes that were frozen may begin to burst. In the event of a broken water pipe, residents must shut off their water as soon as possible.
Residents who need assistance turning off their water or have another water/sewer emergency can call (972) 216-6208.
Suspects detained in connection with aggravated robbery
Early Monday morning (12/26/22), around 2:17 A.M., Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Emerald Drive in reference to a shooting call.
A homeowner had contacted dispatch saying that four subjects wearing all black clothing were breaking into cars on the street. The homeowner reported that their vehicle had been broken into. When they attempted to follow the suspects in their car, one of the male suspects discharged a handgun multiple times and told the homeowner not to follow them.
While patrolling the area, officers located a female subject walking down the alley. Upon seeing the officer’s marked squad car, the female ducked behind a parked vehicle.
While the female subject was being detained, other officers located property including multiple black hoodies, a gun holster, ammunition and property taken from vehicles in the area. Officers were able to contact other residents and obtain camera footage of the alleyway, which showed the female suspect, along with three other suspects, hiding the hoodies, ammo, gun holster, and stolen property in the area close to where the female was contacted. Upon learning of this information, additional officers continued to search the area and ultimately located the three other male suspects.
Newly acquired K-9 Ferris was summoned to the scene to assist in locating the firearm used in the offense. Once deployed, K-9 Ferris was able to track and alert officers of a handgun hidden under a pile of leaves in the area. Officers later determined this recovered firearm to be stolen and had been taken in a burglary earlier in the month.
Because the suspects displayed and discharged a deadly weapon in the course of committing their thefts, all subjects, in this case, were charged with the offense of Aggravated Robbery.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
