Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The city of Mesquite has launched its new payment service, Mesquite Pay.

This new payment service aims to help residents more easily view and pay their bills. The platform provides more self-service payment options, mobile payments on any device and interactive phone payment, the city said.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments