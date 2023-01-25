The city of Mesquite has launched its new payment service, Mesquite Pay.
This new payment service aims to help residents more easily view and pay their bills. The platform provides more self-service payment options, mobile payments on any device and interactive phone payment, the city said.
Residents have reported receiving a letter with the city logo endorsing a roofing company.
The city of Mesquite announced on Thursday that it does not endorse businesses and would never authorize the use of its logo in a business advertisement. The city has contacted the business owner to advise on better practices in the future.
Mesquite ISD to host Feria Latina
Mark your calendar for Mesquite ISD’s Feria Latina set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Various district departments and community resources will be in attendance to provide you with information and resource support. Learn more about employment opportunities with Mesquite ISD; free English classes, Microsoft Office, teacher's aide and GED services; available immigration attorneys and low-cost health and dental services.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.