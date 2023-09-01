The city of Mesquite is offering free electric vehicle charging in two locations for the next year.
The city received a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) as part of the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program. The grant covered the cost of the purchase and installation of three dual-port Level II Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers.
The grant also will provide free charging to the public through August 2024. After that time, the city will charge a fee to residents to use the EV chargers.
“EV ownership is on the rise, but there is a need for more public charging stations,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said. “We are excited to offer this technology to our residents and provide services to a growing community of EV drivers.”
EV charging stations locations:
Mesquite Municipal Center, 1515 N. Galloway Ave. – Two EV chargers with the capacity to charge four vehicles
Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave. – One EV charger with the capacity to charge two vehicles
Fire Department to honor lives lost on 9/11
The Mesquite Fire Department will hold a memorial service to honor the lives lost on 9/11 at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in Freedom Park, next to the Mesquite Arts Center.
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) estimates that when the attacks occurred there were about 17,400 people in the towers. A total of 2,606 people died that day in and around the towers.
Mesquite presents: Movies in the Park
Mark your calendars for the final installment of the free Movies in the Park series.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 7, families are invited to Rorie Galloway Day Camp, 3100 Lawson Road, for a showing of the "Addams Family 2."
Visit Rorie-Galloway Day Camp and enjoy the cool weather with a night of activities for all ages and food from Fera’s Grill. Light concessions will be for sale by the Boy Scouts of Mesquite.
