The city of Mesquite is offering free electric vehicle charging in two locations for the next year.

The city received a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) as part of the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program. The grant covered the cost of the purchase and installation of three dual-port Level II Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers.


