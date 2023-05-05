The City of Mesquite has officially opened its very first spray pad, the Spray Zone at Clay Mathis Park, 2181 Clay Mathis Road.
A spray pad is an interactive playground with various water features such as nozzles that spray water upward from a deck and whimsical shower-style features. The Spray Zone is part of a package of improvements to Clay Mathis Park, including new shade structures, additional parking, a new restroom building and updated playground equipment.
Spray pads were one of the highest rated park features identified by residents in the city’s new Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The improvements to Clay Mathis Park were made possible through the recent sale of city-owned park land in Balch Springs.
The Spray Zone will operate from May 1 through September 30 annually. To learn more about the City of Mesquite’s parks system and community events, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/parks.
City to launch leak alert with new Watersmart service
The City of Mesquite has partnered with WaterSmart to offer residents detailed information about household water use.
WaterSmart is a free online service that provides tools to understand and manage water use, detect potential leaks, and get the most value from every drop of water used. Mesquite water customers can access all utility data as soon as it becomes available on an hourly, monthly, or daily basis to view water use compared to similar-sized homes by neighborhood and get access to customized recommendations for how to save water and money. A “leak alert” feature will launch in May.
To register for WaterSmart, customers will need their billing account number and an email address. Reach the portal on a mobile device or web browser at mesquitetx.watersmart.com.
Mesquite ISD to host cosplay contest
Mesquite ISD Library Services is set to announce its first-ever cosplay event: Mesquite ISD Fan Faire.
This event will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the K. David Belt Professional Development Center.
The event will feature a cosplay contest that everyone can participate in, with prizes awarded to the best costumes. In addition, there will be a fan art contest, and the chosen art will be on display during the event.
Attendees can also look forward to panels with industry professionals, including the Madden game designer, comic book artists and authors, voice actors, and more. Sessions include painting RPG miniatures, how to draw comics, etch a sketch art, voice acting in video games and anime, cosplay and crafting, and more.
Book giveaways will be available for all participants, and there will also be fun door prizes and drawings for attendees to enjoy.
