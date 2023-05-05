News.jfif
City of Mesquite

The City of Mesquite has officially opened its very first spray pad, the Spray Zone at Clay Mathis Park, 2181 Clay Mathis Road.

A spray pad is an interactive playground with various water features such as nozzles that spray water upward from a deck and whimsical shower-style features. The Spray Zone is part of a package of improvements to Clay Mathis Park, including new shade structures, additional parking, a new restroom building and updated playground equipment.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

