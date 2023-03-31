Mesquite Cinco de Mayo
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Come and be a part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Front Street Station in Downtown Mesquite on Saturday, May 6. The city is seeking vendors and concessionaires.

Interested vendors can submit a vendor application form which can be found at bit.ly/CincoVendorForm or visit bit.ly/MPARCincoDeMayo for more information.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments