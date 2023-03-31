The Mesquite City Council approved the recycle cart program last November. The new recycle carts have arrived. These green 45-gallon, high-grade durable plastic carts match the current black trash carts. Recycle carts are available by request at no cost. One recycling cart per household. Contact the myMesquite Call Center at 972-288-7711 or Use the myMesquite app to request a recycling cart.
Existing recycling bins can be repurposed by the resident or can be set out for the city to recycle.
Police encourages camera check
The Mesquite Police Department recommends home and business owners to go through the below checklist if they have a video surveillance system. Surveillance systems provide an extra set of eyes and security when the cameras are working, the review/backup function is accessible and the camera view isn't obstructed, the department said. Make sure your system is working well with these few tips:
Do you know your username and password?
Is the date and time correct?
Are all the cameras working?
Are the camera lenses clear of dust, debris and cobwebs?
Are the camera views unobstructed by trees, shrubbery, and structural overhangs?
Are the cameras in recording mode or live view only?
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.