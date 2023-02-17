Last week, Sharing Life, a nonprofit organization that offers food, utility, and mortgage assistance, in addition to other essential services, celebrated its 2022 Partner of the Year recipients.
Partners of the year include:
HUB Partner of the Year: Faith at Work Ministries
Business Partner of the Year: Trend HR
Education Partner of the Year: Bank of America Better Money Habits Champions
Faith Partner of the Year: c|Life
Volunteer of the Year: Brenda Hargrove
Opal J Smith Volunteer of the Year: Justin Roberts
Staff Member of the Year: Kimberly Onofre
Arts Center presents Tote-and-Go Mardi Gras
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome residents back for its monthly "Tote-and-Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children do not need to be present.
On Monday, February 20 at noon, Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits that are inspired by Mardi Gras (Tuesday, Feb. 21) This will include:
Alligators and Crawfish Magnets (age: 3+ years old)
Music instruments inspired by the music of Mardi Gras (age: 5+ years old)
Mardi Gras Glasses
Fleur de Lis Suncatchers
The public can choose one of the following per participant. This is intended for children 3-17 years old.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
