As Mesquite enters mid-February, residents can expect new events coming to the public library in celebration of National Library Lovers Month.

Events including crafts, book clubs and Dungeons and Dragons sessions will be offered over the course of three weeks.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

